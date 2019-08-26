Ayushmann Khurrana is on a bike, singing the iconic road song Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyaar Karne Wala, when a gust of wind blows away his cap, revealing his receding hairline. Realising that he is not going to find any love in this lifetime, Khurrana breaks into Rehne Do Chhodo Bhi Jaane Do Yaar, Hum Na Karenge Pyaar.

Bala revolves around a man coping with premature baldness. The comedy reunites Khurrana with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Other cast members include Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Banerjee, Javed Jaffrey and Seema Pahwa.

The Maddock Studios and Jio Studios production has been written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik (Stree). The music is by Sachin-Jigar. Bala is out on November 22, not too long after Khurrana will be seen as a female telecaller in the September release Dream Girl.

Play Bala (2019).

