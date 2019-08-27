War stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Do you really need to know anything more?

The trailer for Siddharth Anand’s action thriller reveals two of Bollywood’s fittest heroes go mano-a-mano in spectacular fashion. Roshan is Kabir, an Indian secret service agent gone rogue, while Shroff is Khalid, Kabir’s protege tasked with hunting him down. Vaani Kapoor plays Kabir’s glamorous girlfriend.

The Yash Raj Films production will be released on October 2, which is a Wednesday and marks the beginning of a long weekend. The music is by Vishal-Shekhar. “The action design team consists Paul Jennings (The Dark Knight, San Andreas, Jack Reacher and Game of Thrones), Franz Spilhaus (Safe House, Eye in the Sky, Death Race), Sea Young Oh (Age of Ultron, Snowpiercer) and Parvez Shaikh (Tiger Zinda Hai, Kesari, Mary Kom) – all specialists in creating unique, breath-taking, incredible action stunts,” a press release said.

Siddharth Anand’s last film was Bang Bang! (2014), a remake of the Tom Cruise-Cameron Diaz starrer Knight and Day (2010). Bang Bang! starred Roshan as an Indian intelligence operative who goes on the run with Katrina Kaif for company.