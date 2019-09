Director Vikram Bhatt is in familiar territory with his new film Ghost. There’s the ghost, of course, but also a murder mystery, intimate scenes, and smoky European locales. The trailer follows a man (Shivam Bhaargava) wrongly accused of murdering his wife. The law investigates, as does the Church, while a malevolent spirit spooks people to death. Sanaya Irani plays the female lead. The film will be released on October 18.

