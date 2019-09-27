Six hundred years ago, prince Bala (Akshay Kumar), dance teacher Bangdu Maharaj (Riteish Deshmukh) and warrior Dharamputra (Bobby Deol) were married to the princesses played by Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda respectively.

In 2019, all six have been reincarnated, but the men are all set to marry each other’s wives from their previous lives. Once Bala who is now Harry realises this, he tries explaining the situation to the rest. Confusion follows.

Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 trailer blends the slapstick comedy of the previous Housefull films with the grandeur of an historical epic. The supporting cast includes Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, Ranjeet, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Housefull 4 will be out on October 25.

The film was initially set to be directed by Sajid Khan, who made the first two films of the franchise. Following allegations of sexual harassment, Khan as well as cast member Nana Patekar, who had also been accused, left the project in 2018. Rana Daggubati reportedly replaced Patekar.