Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor headline a dance-themed twist to Indo-Pak rivalry in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. The young and supple-limbed actors play the leaders of rival teams who are participating in a competition being held in London (Dhawan, quite naturally, represents India). Dhawan has Nora Fatehi on his side, but then a third player enters: the redoubtable Prabhudeva, who tells Dhawan’s character that he cares more for the crowd’s appreciation than winning.

Subcontinental bonhomie soon kicks in when the dancers realise that for the British, Indians and Pakistanis are both brown-skinned immigrants. Street Dancer 3D will be released on January 24.

The movie extends the dance-themed universe created by ABCD (2013) and ABCD 2 (2015). While Dhawan and Kapoor appeared in the 2015 movie, Prabhudeva’s dance instructor Vishnu has been a constant through the productions. A reworked version of AR Rahman’s Muqabla Muqabla, which featured Prabhudeva, is a part of the Street Dancer 3D soundscape, as is a cover of the national unity anthem Mile Sur Mera Tumhara.