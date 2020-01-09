If you thought the NRI film was dead, or that Saif Ali Khan wouldn’t play a slick womaniser again, you were wrong.

In Nitin Kakkar’s London-set Jawaani Jaaneman, Khan is a middle-aged, tattooed, hard-drinking playboy who makes observations such as “marriage makes you a chomu”. Enter estranged daughter (debutante Alaya Furniturewala) and her spliff-loving mother (Tabu), and the hero has a tough time dealing with his new life.

Farida Jalal, whose last major Bollywood appearance was in Student of the Year (2012), plays the mother of Khan’s character. The multi-composer soundtrack features remixes of Jazzy B’s hit Jine Mera Dil Luteya and Ole Ole from Khan’s 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. The film is out on January 31.

Jawaani Jaaneman (2019).