South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s global hit Parasite will be converted into a limited series for the American television network HBO, trade publication Variety reported on Friday. The series will be executive produced by Adam McKay, the director of The Big Short and Vice. “It isn’t clear as of yet whether the series will be a direct English language remake of the film, or some kind of spinoff,” Variety reported.

Parasite has been gathering praise since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019, where it won the Palme d’Or. Parasite was named the Best Foreign Language Film at the recently held Golden Globes. It is expected to feature in the final list of nominations for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars and is heavily tipped to win.

The black comedy follows the Kim family, which infiltrates a wealthy household by posing as individuals unrelated to one another. The son enters first as an English tutor and the daughter next as an art therapist. The father poses as a driver, while the mother becomes the family’s housekeeper. The twist-laden film has been praised for its depiction of the economic divide in South Korea and elsewhere.

Parasite is scheduled to be released in India on January 31. The nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 13.