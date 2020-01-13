Todd Phillips’s Joker leads the 2020 Oscars race with 11 nominations, followed by 10 nods each for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’s 1917, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The nominations, announced on Monday, included six nods for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. The Korean-language black comedy will compete for Best Picture and Best International Feature Film, among others. It is the first South Korean production to be nominated at the Academy Awards. Parasite will released in India on January 31.

History was made in one regard, but in another aspect, the Oscars stayed on track: not a single woman was nominated for Best Director, including Greta Gerwig for Little Women. Other female directors who did not receive nominations despite making critically lauded films include Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Jennifer Kent (The Nightingale), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), and Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). Women are represented more strongly in the documentary category, however.

Joker, which has earned over a billion dollars at the global box office, has been a favourite during the awards season. Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the DC comics villain in an alternate origin story, is widely tipped to win in the Best Actor category.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is set in Los Angeles in 1969, and is told through struggling actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both DiCaprio and Pitt have scored nominations for their performances, while Tarantino has got nods for Direction and Original Screenplay.

Sam Mendes’s 1917 follows two British soldiers making their way through hostile territory during World War I. Lensed by Roger Deakins, the film has been made to look like it has been shot as a single sequence. Deakins has been nominated in the Cinematography category for the 15th time. 1917 will be released in India on January 17.

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which is being streamed on Netflix, follows the divorce proceedings of a theatre director (Adam Driver) and an actress (Scarlett Johansson). The film earned Johansson a nomination in the Best Actress category. She is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Jojo Rabbit.

There is a fleeting Indian connection to this year’s awards: the short documentary St Louis Superman has been directed by Indian-Americans Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra.

Here is the complete list of the nominations. The Oscars will be held on February 9.

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Joker

Best Lead Actor

Antonio Banderas (Pain And Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Lead Actress

Renne Zellweger (Judy)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Best Director

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Best Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Klaus

Missing Link

I Lost My Body

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker)

Greta Gerwig (Little Women)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson (Knives Out)

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood)

Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han (Parasite)

Best Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman)

Lawrence Sher (Joker)

Roger Deakins (1917)

Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)

Robert Richardson (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood)

Best Documentary Short Subject

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone If You Are A Girl

Life Overtakes Me

Walk Run Cha-Cha

St. Louis Superman

Best Documentary

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

A Sister

Saria

The Neighbors’ Window

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain And Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Best Film Editing

Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland (Ford V Ferrari)

Jeff Groth (Joker)

Thelma Schoonmaker (The Irishman)

Tom Eagles (Jojo Rabbit)

Jinmo Yang (Parasite)

Best Sound Editing

Don Sylvester (Ford V Ferrari)

Alan Robert Murray (Joker)

Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate (1917)

Wylie Stateman (Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood)

Matthew Wood and David Acord (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker)

Best Sound Mixing

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano (Ad Astra)

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A Morrow (Ford V Ferrari)

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland (Joker)

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson (1917)

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood)

Best Production Design

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves (The Irishman)

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova (Jojo Rabbit)

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales (1917)

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee (Parasite)

Best Original Score

Hildur Gudnadottir (Joker)

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker)

Best Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)

I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)

I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker (Bombshell)

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou (Joker)

Jeremy Woodhead (Judy)

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White (Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil)

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole (1917)

Best Costume Design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson (The Irishman)

Mayes C Rubeo (Jojo Rabbit)

Mark Bridges (Joker)

Jacqueline Durran (Little Women)

Arianne Phillips (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Best Visual Effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick (Avengers: Endgame)

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, and Nelson Sepulveda (The Irishman)

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman (The Lion King)

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy (1917)

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker)