Korean movie Parasite won in four categories at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Parasite’s win is historic because this is the first time ever when a non-English movie has won the award.

The movie also won Oscars for the Best Original Screenplay and the Best International Feature Film. Bong Joon-ho won the Best Director award too, beating Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, among others.

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020