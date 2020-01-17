Imtiaz Ali knows a thing or three about love. The latest proof is his February 14 release Love Aaj Kal, a spiritual sequel to his 2009 film of the same name, which looked at how the definition of romance has changed across decades.

In the new Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan plays the double role of a lover in 1990 and another in 2020. Aaryan’s hero in 1990 is a small-town chap who frolics with his girlfriend. In 2020, he has a public spat with a woman who complains that he has refused to sleep with her.

Arushi Sharma and Sara Ali Khan play the heroines in 1990 and 2020 respectively. Randeep Hooda features in the cast. The music is by Pritam, who also scored the 2009 film.