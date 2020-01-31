Anubhav Sinha’s February 28 release Thappad follows a woman (Taapsee Pannu) pursuing a divorce after she is slapped by her husband (Pavail Gulati).

Everyone around her is astounded that she is not letting go of a “small matter” like this, including a man who goes full Sandeep Reddy Vanga: “When you are in love, some violence is an expression of love.” Someone observes that the woman will be at a loss here once she gets “the tag of a divorcee”.

But Pannu’s heroine says, “That one slap made me see the unfair things that I’d been ignoring all this while.”

Like Sinha’s previous films about hot-button topics, Mulk (2017) and Article 15 (2019), Thappad is populated by an ensemble cast, that includes Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, and Manav Kaul. The film has been written by Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul.