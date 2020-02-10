South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s history-making haul of four Oscars, including for Best Picture, was the highlight of the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday. The Korean-language Parasite won Best Picture (the first non-English production to do so), as well as Oscars for Directing, Original Screenplay and International Feature.

Parasite crushed the hopes of Sam Mendes’s 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman went home empty-handed, but Bong made sure to acknowledge Scorsese’s enduring influence on filmmakers around the world.

In his acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Directing, Bong, speaking through a translator, quoted an observation by Scorsese: “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is, the most personal is the most creative.”

Bong also acknowledged Tarantino for publicising his previous films (Tarantino had called Bong’s 2006 creature feature The Host one of the best films he had watched in his career) and also praised the other nominees, which included Todd Phillips for Joker: “If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy into five and share it with all of you.”

“After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax,” Bong Joon Ho says after winning Best Director at the 2020 #Oscars for “Parasite.” The film also won Best Picture later in the evening pic.twitter.com/kNrGSX8EOI — TIME (@TIME) February 10, 2020

Bong’s warmth drew praise on Twitter, where the hashtag #BongHive kept track of the director’s achievements.

Touching moment between Bong Joon Ho and Martin Scorsese following the win for 'Parasite' at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/FjqquEGTi7 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-ho turning his acceptance speech into a tribute to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino is an all-time favorite Oscar moment. pic.twitter.com/7PFsC3KaAq — Patrick Verona (@MasterTarantino) February 10, 2020

Before we all willingly waste our time watching this year’s #Oscars, let’s all rise for the national anthem of #BongHive ✌🏼#Parasite pic.twitter.com/ImQ3JpqQlf — Ali Pitargue (@AliPitargue) February 9, 2020

PARASWEEP — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 10, 2020

🎶🎵HITS FROM THE BONG🎵🎶 — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) February 10, 2020

what was the best moment of the night? when Bong Joon Ho won, when Bong Joon Ho won, or when Bong Joon Ho won? or was it when Bong Joon Ho won? #Oscars — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 10, 2020

Winner of Most Charming Oscars Speech goes to Bong Joon-ho. pic.twitter.com/Y2Cbg8kPS2 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 10, 2020

please enjoy this gif of bong joon ho giggling at his oscar pic.twitter.com/6ErVC8NEef — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 10, 2020

AND THATS ON JESSICA ONLY CHILD ILLINOIS CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/DQFdGROSxy — ㅤً (@kdramasdiary) February 10, 2020

Steven Yuen, the South Korean star of such films as the Oscar-nominated Burning (2018) and Bong’s Okja (2015), was among the Asian and Asian-origin talent that saluted Bong’s staggering achievement.

BONGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!! — steven yeun (@steveyeun) February 10, 2020

"...but did you win four Oscars in one night like #BongJoonHo?"



-my parents, for every one of my future career milestones — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 10, 2020

Standing with Parasite crew, I got congratulated A LOT. Lol. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) February 10, 2020

Bong’s Asian heritage, which led to racist comments on Twitter, was countered by observers of the global spread of South Korean culture and supporters of the idea of diversity at the Academy Awards.

#Parasite. Best Picture.😭You cannot imagine what it was like growing up & having people ask where Korea was, b/c no one had ever heard of it. Bong Joon-Ho's wealth of brilliant work has won intl acclaim not only for him, but for South Korea. Korean diaspora, 화이팅!🇰🇷 #Oscars — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) February 10, 2020

The pop-culture world is changing and it's (slowly but surely) becoming more open to all kinds of cultures, but, man, I'd be lying if I wasn't proud to see South Korea lead the way in so many ways. Congratulations, @ParasiteMovie, cast, and crew. This is history. — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) February 10, 2020

Sad to see those few who refuse to watch foreign films like Parasite or say things like, “Koreans are stealing Oscars from Americans.” It doesn’t matter where a film comes from or what tongue is spoken. All films share one universal language: human emotions. — YongYea (@YongYea) February 10, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS TO LOCAL AWARD WINNER BONG JOON HO pic.twitter.com/m2qPD6i543 — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 10, 2020

