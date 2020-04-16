Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account has been suspended after she posted a tweet demanding that “mullas” and secular media” be made to “stand in a line” and be killed. Chandel works as the manager of her sister, actress Kangana Ranaut.

Chandel’s tweet was posted on Wednesday. Several Twitter uses reported the tweet as hate speech and demanded that Chandel’s verified account be suspended.

Chandel had recently tweeted a post in favour of dictatorship, suggesting that the 2024 Lok Sabha election should be cancelled to save money and enable Narendra Modi to continue as prime minister.

In a statement reported by the Mid-Day tabloid, Chandel lashed out at the suspension: “Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister’s spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided.”