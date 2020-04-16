The trailer of Capone, starring Tom Hardy, reveals the transformation undergone by the British actor in playing the notorious American gangster Al Capone. Previously titled Fonzo, the movie will be released through video on demand platforms on May 12.

Tom Hardy has previously played the British convict Charles Bronson in Bronson (2008) and the British twin gangsters Roland and Reginald Kray in Legend (2015).

Capone has been directed by Josh Trank (Fantastic Four, Chronicle). Hardy plays the Prohibition-era racketeer in his final years, as he struggles with dementia caused by neurosyphilis. The cast includes Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon and Neal Brennan.

Capone was arrested in 1931 and convicted of tax evasion. His mental faculties deteriorated because of neurosyphilis during his prison term. He died in 1947, at the age of 48.

The gangster has been portrayed in movies and television shows several times, including by Rod Steiger (Al Capone), Ben Gazzara (Capone) and Robert De Niro (The Untouchables).