Films Division is marking Satyajit Ray’s centenary by putting documentaries by and about him and his television film Sadgati online. The titles will be available until May 6. They can be watched on the Films Division website and its YouTube channel.

The schedule is as follows:

May 2

The Inner Eye, about painter Benode Behari Mukherjee.

The Doordarshan film Sadgati, starring Smita Patil and Om Puri.

Play The Inner Eye and Sadgati.

May 3

Creative Artist of India, BD Garga’s documentary about Ray.

Rabindranath Tagore, Ray’s documentary on the writer who deeply influenced him.

May 4

Bala, Ray’s documentary on the renowned classical Bharatanatyam dancer Balasaraswati.

Two, Ray’s fictional short film about class divisions.

Also read:

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Two’ offers a lens on how lockdowns work differently for rich and poor kids

May 5

Ray, a documentary by Goutam Ghose.

May 6

Satyajit Ray, in which Shyam Benegal interviews the master.

Also read:

Home theatre: 14 essential Films Division documentaries about the lives of interesting Indians

Home theatre: 11 timeless silent films that are a click away on YouTube