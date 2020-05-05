The trailer of the new Amazon Prime Video web series Paatal Lok reveals an intersection of crime and journalism. Created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee and Vipin Sharma, among others.

The official synopsis: “A down and out cop lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime-time journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it looks like. The pursuit of it leads him to the dark netherworld - the ‘Paatal Lok’, and to shocking discoveries in the past of the four suspects.” The nine-part series will be streamed from May 15.

The series has been produced in collaboration with Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. “Gritty and authentic stories from the heartland are appreciated by audiences across the world,” Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a press statement. “Paatal Lok is yet another step towards our goal of providing engaging local content that puts India and quintessentially Indian stories on the global map.”