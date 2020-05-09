This too has come to pass: a web show that has been made entirely during the lockdown. A Viral Wedding, which is being streamed on Eros Now, comprises eight episodes of roughly nine minutes each. It has been written and directed by Shreya Dhanwanthary and stars her and Amol Parashar in the lead roles. They play Nisha and Rishabh, a couple who, on the morning of March 24, are discussing the details of their upcoming nuptials.

That evening, the prime minister announces the inevitable – nation-wide curbs on movement to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Nisha panics and then has an idea – why not go ahead anyway and conduct the ceremony online?

The rest of the episodes revolve around the efforts involved in making the virtual wedding possible. The bigger feat is behind the scenes. The cast, which includes Sunny Hinduja and Sharib Hashmi, shot themselves with their cellphone and GoPro cameras. The post-production too was completed by the technicians in their respective houses.

“No humans were harmed” in the making of the series, the cheeky disclaimer says at the beginning of each episode. “No one ever stepped out and met each other. We still can’t believe we managed to pull this off!”

In a press release, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer at Eros Group, said about the show, “It is emotional, funny, and extremely real at the same time. At Eros Now, we are really excited to bring this one of a kind narrative for all our viewers and hope they enjoy watching it in these times of lockdown.”

The first episode is available on YouTube, and the entire short-format series is on the Eros Now streaming platform.