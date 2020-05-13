Remember Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka? The major 1990s hit was happened to be Sonu Nigam’s first Bollywood success as a playback singer. The tune will be remade by Punjabi popstar B Praak, who has had a series of Hindi film hits recently. The new version is “completely different” and only the “hookline has been retained”, Praak needlessly explained.

The song is from the now forgotten Bewafa Sanam (1995), T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar’s directorial debut, starring brother Krishan Kumar in the lead role. Those who remember having seen the music video might recall Krishan Kumar escaping prison to rush to his former girlfriend’s wedding, where he shoots her dead. The song also kickstarted composer duo Nikhil-Vinay’s career.

Play Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka, Bewafa Sanam (1995).

T-Series, which produced Bewafa Sanam, had already released a remix for Achcha Sila, just as it had done for all the other tunes in the soundtrack.