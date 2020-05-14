Asha Bhosle released Main Hoon, her first original song, on her newly launched YouTube channel on Wednesday. Composed by Rohit Shridhar and written by Rajita Kulkarni, the track is a tribute to Art of Living founder Ravi Shankar on the occasion of his birthday on May 13.

The song is “the need of the hour” in today’s times, the 86-year-old playback singer said in in a press release.

Play Main Hoon by Asha Bhosle.

Bhosle will directly connect with her fans through her YouTube channel and share her memories and experiences. Described as an “interactive channel with a lot of content” by Bhosle, the channel will feature new songs from the singer, the press release stated.

“Sitting at home, with my grandkids and observing their net savvy communication skills, a new world opened up for me,” Bhosle said. “Over the years, I’ve been asked by many people to pen down my thoughts, experiences and emotions but I just didn’t have the time. Now, that I am at home, I decided to record my experiences of 86 years and maybe some of them may entertain people, make them think or just have a good time and a laugh.”