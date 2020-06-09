Netflix confirmed rumours on Tuesday that it has scooped the release of the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. No date has been set yet for the movie’s release through the streaming platform.

The Dharma Productions and Zee Studios collaboration stars Janhvi Kapoor as one of the first female Indian Air Force pilots to serve in a combat zone. The movie was among several others affected by the closure of cinemas due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Flight Lieutenants Gunjan Saxena and Srividya Rajan flew helicopters during the Kargil War in 1999. The film based on Saxena’s exploits has been directed by Sharan Sharma and written by him and Nikhil Malhotra. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

