Shakuntala Devi, the Hindi-language biopic of the brilliant mathematician, has secured a release date of July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Vidya Balan plays Shakuntala Devi and Sanya Malhotra, her daughter. Anu Menon has directed the biopic and co-written the screenplay with Nayanika Mahtani. The dialogue is by Ishita Moitra.

The cast includes Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. Shakuntala Devi was originally scheduled for a theatrical release, but opted for a premiere on Amazon Prime Video after the novel coronavirus pandemic lead to the closure of cinemas across the country.

Balan’s last release was 2019’s Mission Mangal, in which she plays a scientist and a member of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission.