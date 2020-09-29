The films Article 15 and Soni and the television show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan were among the big winners at the first Screenwriters Association Awards on Monday. Among web series, the honours went to Delhi Crime and Four More Shots Please!

The event was held online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Screenwriters Association comprises over 20,000 writers working in the film, television and digital platform industries. Among its endeavours is “to get the Indian film and TV industries to acknowledge the central role of writers through collective bargaining, legal assistance, mediation and settlement of disputes and education”, according to a press statement.

Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 was named best story – the award was shared between Sinha and Gaurav Solanki. Sinha and Solanki also won the best screenplay award for the Ayushmann Khurrana-led movie, which examines caste atrocities in small-town India.

Vijay Maurya won the best dialogue award for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Ivan Ayr’s Soni, which Ayr wrote along with Kislay, won the award in the Best Debut Writer for feature films category. Soni was also named the Best Gender Sensitive Script.

The winners in the television category included Nitin Keswani for best story for a comedy show. Keswani won for the long-running Sony SAB TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Bhavna Vyas got the ward for best dialogue in the TV Comedy category for Sony Sab’s Baavle Utaavle. Aatish Kapadia’s screenplay for Sony Sab’s Bhakharwadi won in the TV Comedy slot.

Preeti Mamgain and Kartick Sitaraman won for best dialogue and best screenplay respectively for Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan in the TV Drama category.

Netflix’s Delhi Crime, based on the 2012 gang-rape in Delhi, was named the best original drama in the web series category. The award was shared by Richie Mehta and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh.

The prize for best original comedy was shared by Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra for the Amazon Prime Video web series Four More Shots Please! Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave, Pooja Tolani and Varun Grover were named the winners in the best adaptation category for Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2.

Two awards were given for lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for the song Teri Mitti from the feature film Kesari and Zama Habib in the TV show/web series category for Ek Chup Tum, Ek Chup Main from Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

