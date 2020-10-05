The fourth season of the popular British series The Crown will be streamed on Netflix from November 15. Created by Peter Morgan, the show maps the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II. She has been played by different actors in different seasons, starting with Claire Foy in the first two seasons and Olivia Colman in the third and the fourth.

The official synopsis for season 4: “As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

Play The Crown season 4 teaser.

A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding gown, which plays tribute to the original garment by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, was released on Sunday.

A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin. pic.twitter.com/iYXN66aFjh — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 3, 2020

Among the additions to the cast is Emerald Fennell as Charles’s lover Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he married in 2005, years after his divorce from Diana in 1996 and her tragic death in a car crash in 1997.

The next two seasons will be filmed in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The principal characters will be played by new actors in the upcoming seasons.

Here is a selection of stills from the latest season, which reveal the characters and the actors who play them.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth, the mother of Queen Elizabeth II. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman). Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Princes Charles’s sister. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Stephen Boxer as Denis Thatcher and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Courtesy Left Bank Pictures/Netflix.