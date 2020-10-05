The streaming platform Discovery Plus will add 34 titles in October, including the travel shows The Ganges with Sue Perkins and Joanna Lumley’s India and The Birth of Empire – The East India Company, according to a press release.

Sue Perkins’s tour of the temples and towns along the Ganga river will include a “rather interesting tour of the Patanjali facility with Baba Ramdev”, according to the publicity material. In Joanna Lumley’s India, the British actor, who was born in Kashmir in colonial-era India in 1946, will travel to her birthplace, the Himalayas, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Play The Ganges with Sue Perkins.

Among the series that will make an appearance on the streamer this month are Icons, Top Gear, Ancient Worlds, Planet Earth I & II and Blue Planet I & II (hosted by David Attenborough). Seven Ages of Starlight “tells the story of the stars, from red giants and supernovae to black holes, and how discovering their tale has transformed our own understanding of the universe”, according to the press release.

The mini-series The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler will explores the personality cult that propelled the dictator to unbridled power in Germany in the 1940s.