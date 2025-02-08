Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was on Saturday trailing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parvesh Verma in the Delhi Assembly election.

After 13 rounds of counting at 1.40 pm, Kejriwal was trailing his BJP rival by 4,099 votes from his traditional seat of New Delhi.

Verma has secured 30,024 votes till now, while the former Delhi chief minister has bagged 25,925 votes. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit was in third place with 4,541 votes.

Kejriwal has held the New Delhi Assembly constituency since 2013.

Kejriwal resigned as the Delhi chief minister on September 17, a week after he was released on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. He had been arrested in March ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi then replaced Kejriwal as the chief minister. The AAP chief said that he will return to the post only after voters have expressed their support for him in the Assembly polls.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party was trailing the BJP in Delhi. The BJP is ahead in 46 seats, while the Kejriwal-led party is ahead in 24 places at 12 pm.

The halfway mark for the 70-member Delhi Assembly in 36 seats.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.