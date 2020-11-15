Tributes are pouring in for Bengali acting giant Soumitra Chatterjee, who died on November 15 from Covid-19 complications at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Chatterjee was 85. He had contracted Covid-19 in early October after completing the shoot of a biopic on him, titled Abhijaan and directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Although he later tested negative for the virus, his condition gradually deteriorated.

Among the tributes on Twitter from fans and industry colleagues, many mourned the loss of their favourite Feluda, the fictional sleuth Chatterjee played in Satyajit Ray’s Sonar Kella (1974) and Joy Baba Felunath (1979). His character Apu from Apur Sansar (1959), the third film in Ray’s The Apu Trilogy, was also fondly remembered.

Waking up to the worst news of 2020. From Apu to Feluda and everything in between and beyond, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/kGzJOBF4cI — Ronny Sen (@ronnysen) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee, Feluda, leaves us. Numb.

An era, one generation, a huge legacy gone.

Gave 70 years to the Silver Screen.

💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/a0NjOR3QvZ — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 15, 2020

Feluda’ is no more. ‘Apu’ said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 15, 2020

Chatterjee’s 14 films with Ray invoked comparisons with other famous actor-director duos in world cinema.

Mifune and Kurosawa, Mastroianni and Fellini, De Niro and Scorsese, Satyajit Ray and... the great Soumitra Chatterjee. Some pairings were just meant to be. Rest in peace, legend. We have lost a Bengali gem. pic.twitter.com/gPtIJFZ6GJ — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) November 15, 2020

RIP #SoumitraChatterjee



He played a variety of roles in #SatyajitRay's films (a total of 14 films) and became the most sought after actor in Bengali cinema. He was to the cinema of Ray what Toshiro Mifune was to the cinema of Akira Kurosawa. pic.twitter.com/ifebngELnc — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) November 15, 2020

Among his ex-colleagues, friends, and collaborators who shared tributes on Twitter were actor Rahul Bose, filmmaker-archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, and Srijit Mukherji, who directed him in the 2012 film Hemlock Society.

I grew up watching his films day after day. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It’s been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cZsjAxsSEC — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) November 15, 2020

I can’t think of going to Kolkatta and not meeting Soumitra Chatterjee...last few years we often meet and spoke about preserving films and he never missed any of Film Heritage Foundation events and privileged to do an oral history recording of his...Soumitrada I will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhMbUdsip9 — Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (@shividungarpur) November 15, 2020

Here are some other tweets capturing moments from the actor’s on-screen and off-screen life. One user poignantly noted “Charulata lost her Amal”, in reference to Chatterjee’s character Amal who shared a borderline romantic relationship with the titular character in Ray’s Charulata (1964), played by Madhabi Mukherjee.

No longer will we find Pradosh Mitter in his 21 Rajani Sen Road. Charulata lost her Amal. Sandip is no more. Lalita is mourning the loss of Shekhar. Udayan Pandit has moved out of Hirak Rajar Desh. Apu will be missed. End of an era. SOUMITRA CHATTERJEE. pic.twitter.com/VbyyIDoryA — Samraggi Debroy (@samraggi_debroy) November 15, 2020

One of the many pleasures of growing up in Calcutta was seeing Soumitra Chatterjee on stage. The last time I saw him live was in Bidehi, his translation of Ibsen's Ghosts, in which he played Oswald Alving. pic.twitter.com/NfDt3NA6j4 — Pragya Tiwari (@PragyaTiwari) November 15, 2020

Here's the Maestro singing his protest against CAA - NRP - NRC. #SoumitraChatterjee wasn't just an actor, he was poet, editor of literary magazines, director, orator and above all a man with spine. You will be missed Sir. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/UvzuRTprLa — Aparna (@chhuti_is) November 15, 2020

Adieu, #SoumitraChatterjee! For decades you strode like a colossus on the cultural canvas of West Bengal, and now you won't be around when West Bengal is fighting the biggest battle ever to save its cultural soul and social ethos. Your legacy will inspire us to win this battle. pic.twitter.com/DEnJpb98HP — Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) November 15, 2020

With Hugh Grant, The Bengali Night, 1988. Getty Images#SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/aPDBlEUMKR — Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) November 15, 2020