Movie trailers ‘Tom & Jerry The Movie’ trailer: Partially animated comedy reunites the famous frenemies Tim Story directs a cast that includes Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. Out on March 5, 2021. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Tom & Jerry The Movie (2021) | Warner Bros Play Tom & Jerry The Movie (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tom & Jerry The Movie trailer Chloe Grace Moretz Michael Pena Read Comments Print