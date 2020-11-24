Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime was named Best Drama Series at the 48th International Emmy Awards on Monday. Mehta’s acclaimed Netflix show stars Shefali Shah as a high-ranking police officer heading the investigation into the 2012 gang-rape in the capital. The cast includes Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Gopal Datt, Yashaswini Dayama, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Anurag Arora, Jaya Bhattacharya, Gopal Dutt and Vinod Sharawat.

Delhi Crime beat Criminal UK (United Kingdom), Charité season 2 (Germany) and El Jardín de Bronce (Argentina). A second season of Delhi Crime will focus on another notorious instance of illegality in the capital.

The awards, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, were held virtually this year for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the Indian nominees for the awards were Arjun Mathur in the Best Actor category for Amazon Prime Video’s web series Made In Heaven. Mathur lost out to Billy Barratt for Responsible Child. The British production also won the award for Best Mini-Series.

Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! was also nominated for Best Comedy Series. The Brazilian show Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody’s Looking) won the award in this category.

The Best Actress award went to Glenda Jackson for the British series Elizabeth Is Missing. The Czech production #Martyisdead was named the Best Short-Form Series. For Sama picked up the Best Documentary award.

Play Responsible Child (2019).

Also read:

Police efforts in 2012 gangrape get a hat tip in Richie Mehta’s Sundance pick ‘Delhi Crime Story’

‘Going beyond pain and anger’: Netflix series ‘Delhi Crime’ digs into the 2012 gangrape and murder

‘Delhi Crime’ review: Tautly staged and superbly performed, but questions linger