Tamil movie star Vijay’s Master will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from January 29, the platform announced on Wednesday. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master sees Vijay as the maverick professor John, who takes on the villain Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi). The cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das.

Master was released on January 13 alongside dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. A remake in Hindi has been announced by Endemol Shine India and Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani.

“Master is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year and we are glad to have the opportunity to bring the movie to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories this month,” Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said in a press statement.

“I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama,” Vijay said via a press release.