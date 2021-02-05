The ticketing platform BookMyShow has launched a streaming service called BookMyShow Stream, the company announced today. The video-on-demand platform will feature “600 movie titles and 72,000+ hours of content” that will include a “specially curated library of some of the best, celebrated and award-winning films and content from around the world along with India that users can rent or buy and watch”, according to a press release.

Like YouTube Movies and Google Play, BookMyShow Stream offers a movie for rent or purchase for a limited or unlimited duration. The streaming platform will be available on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website, Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast and desktop browsers. At present, movies can be rented or bought from between Rs 69 and Rs 799.

BookMyShow Stream will include such categories as premieres, exclusives, world cinema, missed in theatres and festival favourites. Among the titles being streamed are Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Craft: Legacy. Upcoming films include Alone, Yes God Yes, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Guilty, Les Miserables, Unhinged and Coma, the press release stated.

The studios who will release or premiere their productions on BookMyShow Stream include Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers, Universal Pictures. Viacom18, Shemaroo, Rajshri Productions, Divo and Sillymonks. “BookMyShow Stream will be one of the first Indian streaming platforms to host acquired content from independent film distributors like PictureWorks, Superfine Films, Impact Films, Kahwa Entertainment and VR films,” the company said.

The service “will give entertainment lovers access to highly curated cinema offerings from around the world, thanks to some long-term, marquee and exclusive partnerships with global and Indian content powerhouses”, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas at BookMyShow, said in a press statement. “BookMyShow Stream is a natural extension of our cinemas business and respects the existing theatrical windows for content. It empowers users to pay only for the content that they watch – a prevalent trend in other global cinema markets, as yet untapped at scale in India,” Saksena added.