Actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor, a member of the Hindi film industry’s Kapoor clan, died of a heart attack on Tuesday in Mumbai. He was 58.

Kapoor was the younger brother of actors Randhir and Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor conveyed the news of Rajiv Kapoor’s death on her Instagram account.

Randhir Kapoor told Times of India, “The doctors tried their best but could not save him.”

Better known by his nickname ‘Chimpu’, Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut in the late 1980s. He achieved some success through his father Raj Kapoor’s film Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985.

Kapoor gave up acting in 1990, instead focusing on directing the home production Prem Granth, starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, in 1996, and producing Aa Ab Laut Chalen, starring Akshay Khanna and Aishwarya Rai, in 1999.