Applause Entertainment, the studio behind the web series Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story and the Indian adaptations of Criminal Justice, has commissioned a biopic series on the businessman Ramalinga Raju, the company announced today. Raju was convicted in 2015 of embezzling thousands of crores of rupees from his company Satyam Computer Services. He is currently out on bail.

The biopic will be steered by Nagesh Kukunoor, according to a press release. The production is based on Kingshuk Nag’s The Double Life of Ramalinga Raju – The Story of India’s Biggest Corporate Fraud. The bilingual series will be streamed on the SonyLiv platform.

“The story of Ramalinga Raju’s unbridled ambition makes for an engaging tale as it focuses on his endeavor to make Satyam Computer Services, the most successful IT company in India eventually leading to its sudden collapse,” the press release stated.

Raju, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy were the businessmen featured in the Netflix series Bad Boy Billionaires in 2020. Raju managed to obtain a stay on the episode featuring him, arguing that it would invade his privacy.