Movie trailers 'The Good Traitor' trailer: A diplomat turns his back on his country to fight the Nazis Ulrich Thomsen plays Henrik Kauffmann in Christina Rosendahl's biopic. Scheduled for a March 26 release in the United States. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago