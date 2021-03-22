The Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham won top honours at the 67th National Film Awards announced in Delhi on Monday. Priyadarshan’s action adventure, which stars Mohanlal as the legendary seafarer who led his navy against the invading Portuguese, was Named Best Feature Film.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was named Best Director for Bahattar Hoorain, which looks at Islamist fundamentalism. Kangana Ranaut was named Best Actress for both Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The Best Actor award was shared by Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran.

The awards covered movies across Indian languages completed in 2019. The event was supposed to have been held in May 2020 but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The winners were picked by juries selected by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Among the films that won awards in more than one category were Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, Srijit Mukerji’s Gumnaami and Sameer Vidhwans’s Anandi Gopal.

This article will be updated to include the complete list of winners shortly.