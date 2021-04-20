Actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn will make his web series debut in a remake of the British series Luther, it was announced on Tuesday. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is the latest series to emerge out of the co-production arrangement between Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India. Rudra will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in the coming few months.

Luther stars Idris Elba as a London police officer who gets consumed by the dark crimes he investigates. The five-season series is available in India on Amazon Prime Video. Luther has also been remade in Russian, Korean and French.

Devgn said in a press statement, “Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times.”