Movie trailers Watch: A clip from martial arts comedy 'The Paper Tigers' In Tran Quoc Bao's movie, aging fighters try to avenge their master's death. The cast has Alain Uy, Ron Yuan and Mykel Shannon Jenkins. Out on May 7. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago