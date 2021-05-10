Movie trailers ‘Venom 2’ trailer: Tom Hardy’s symbiote takes on Woody Harrelson’s Carnage Andy Serkis’s film is set to be released on September 24. The cast includes Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Tom Hardy in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) | Sony Pictures Play Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Venom Let There Be Carnage Tom Hardy Woody Harrelson Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments