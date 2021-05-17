Newton director Amit Masukar’s new movie Sherni will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June, according to a press statement from the streaming platform on Monday. Sherni stars Vidya Balan as an upright forest department officer trying to strike the right balance between animal preservation and human needs.

The co-production between T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment also stars Sharad Saxena, Neeraj Kabi, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala. A release date has not yet been announced.

“Sherni is one of the most special and important stories that we’ve worked on and Amit’s evocative take on a highly relevant subject, laced with his trademark satire, will make for a compelling watch,” Abundantia Entertainment founder Vikram Malhotra said in the press release.

Sherni is Amit Masurkar’s third film after Sulemani Keeda and Newton. Balan’s most recent release was the biopic Shakuntala Devi, which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in July 2020.