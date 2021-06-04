Movie trailers ‘Shaadisthan’ trailer: Kirti Kulhari plays a singer who helps a disturbed teenager Raj Singh Chaudhary’s movie also stars Kay Kay Menon. The musical drama will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on June 11. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago Shaadisthan (2021) | Opticus Inc Play Shaadisthan (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shaadisthan Kirti Kulhari Raj Singh Chaudhary Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments