India's Rural Olympics: Participants pull cars with the ears, lift bicycles with their teeth
Photos from Punjab's annual four-day display of strength, stamina and weirdness.
India’s Rural Olympics, or the Kila Raipur Sports Festival to give the event its official name, has been taking place on the outskirts of Ludhiana, every year since 1933. The games were started by a local philanthropist named Inder Singh Grewal, to give the farmers of Kila Raipur village the opportunity to demonstrate their strength and stamina.
The four-day competition, held this from February 4, features events that you aren't likely to see in regular sports tournaments. Participants pull vehicles with their ears, balance bicycles on their teeth and race tractors, among other endeavours. Others demonstrate their strength by allowing farm machines to run over them. There are also more conventional contests like horseback acrobatics, kabbadi and tugs of war.
There's a whole set of events for horses and dogs.
Here are scenes from this year's spectacle.