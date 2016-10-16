Title

× Close

In Pictures

Dispatches from the ground.

Photo feature

A snapshot of the South Asian life in England from Masterji’s camera

Maganbhai Patel, better known as Masterji, photographed the South Asian community in Coventry, from 1951 to the 1990s.

by 
A snapshot of the South Asian life in England from Masterji’s camera
Image credit: Maganbhai Patel

A black and white picture of a quartet posing with musical instruments. A curly-haired child, dressed in a patterned sweater and shorts, looking away from the camera. A mustachioed man seated on a Papasan chair, with a leashed German Shepherd dog resting on the ground beside him. These are some of the photographs on display at an exhibition in Coventry, United Kingdom. Shot by Maganbhai Patel, better known as Masterji, these old photographs have been curated by photographer Jason Scott Tilley for an exhibition for the first time.

Photo: Maganbhai Patel
Photo: Maganbhai Patel

Masterji has been photographing the South Asian community, in Coventry, since the late 1950s, using a Box Brownie – a classic inexpensive camera by Eastman Kodak, which became the cornerstone of his photography business, Master’s Art studio.

Photo: Maganbhai Patel
Photo: Maganbhai Patel

A photographer of working-portraits and social scenes, Masterji migrated to the United Kingdom a few years after Partition. He first arrived on a passenger ship that left Mumbai port on December 31, 1950, and reached Liverpool on January 21, 1951.

Photo: Maganbhai Patel
Photo: Maganbhai Patel

To curate Masterji’s work, Tilley connected with Patel’s daughter Tarla over social media a year ago. They went through thousands of Patel’s portraits and photographs, to select 70 for the final exhibition at The Box, Fargo Village, Coventry, called Masterji.

Photo: Maganbhai Patel
Photo: Maganbhai Patel

Wading through years of accumulated dust, Tilley and Tarla digitally restored all the negatives they used. Tilley refers to the restoration process, as a labour of love: he used a darkroom at Coventry University, while on a short residency, to remake Patel’s portraits from the 1960s-1970s.

Photo: Maganbhai Patel
Photo: Maganbhai Patel

He has written about the process on his blog.

We began to sort through her fathers negatives on the lightbox. I was in luck that Tarla is a keen analogue printer. We dusted off her fathers negatives with a soft brush and compressed air, and then tentatively placed the first negative (single cut) in to the negative carrier. After the first exposure and development, it was immediately apparent from viewing the first test strips that a thorough cleansing process was necessary. Through his negatives, though debris was not visible to the naked eye, it had accumulated on to the surface of the emulsion. As with the majority of archives, Masterjis negatives had not been kept in the most suitable of conditions: Tarla admitted that the archive was chaotic!

Photo: Maganbhai Patel
Photo: Maganbhai Patel

Masterji's studio is now run by Patel’s son Ravi, although, over the years, all of Masterji’s family have pitched in. The 94-year-old is taking things easy now. He spends his time watching cricket, and is looked after by his wife and children.

Photo: Maganbhai Patel
Photo: Maganbhai Patel

“He [Masterji] is incredibly well-known in the community and he deserves his time in the spotlight more than most photographers that I know of,” Tilley told Scroll.in. “Apart from being a successful photographer, he is a wonderful man and became a great friend to the city in England that he adopted; Coventry.”

Photo: Maganbhai Patel
Photo: Maganbhai Patel

Tilley has worked as a photographer since 1987, and was born in the West Midlands city of Coventry. The 48-year-old traces his lineage back to Bengaluru and New Delhi. His maternal grandfather, Bertrum Edwin Ebenezer Scott, an Anglo-Indian, was a press photographer with The Times of India newspaper.

Photo: Maganbhai Patel
Photo: Maganbhai Patel

“I can announce that they [the photographs] have been accepted to be shown during Focus Mumbai in 2017,” Tilley said. The Focus Photography Festival is a biennial festival in Mumbai dedicated to celebrating lens-based work from India and abroad.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext