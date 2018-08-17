In its short existence, Matterden Carnival Cinema has come to be known as Mumbai’s mecca of arthouse cinema. Every Sunday afternoon, film enthusiasts gather in this charming single-screen theatre to watch and discuss specially curated Indian and international films of acclaim.

So far, Matterden CFC has brought to Mumbai’s cinephiles gems such as Cinema Paradiso, Rashomon, Pather Panchali, Bicycle Thieves and many more. It also regularly organises discussions with the filmmakers whose work it screens. It notably hosted Iranian indie film legend Majid Majidi for a discussion on his body of work at the screening of his most famous film, Children Of Heaven. The theatre is also emerging as Mumbai’s only dedicated space for independent cinema. Case in point, it served up a treat for serious fans of cinema in the form of a retrospective of experimental filmmaker and festival-favourite Amit Dutta .

Matterden CFC does more than just screen films, though. It’s a film society that caters to Mumbai’s hard core cinephiles. It is a place for collaborative film viewing, an incubating platform for upcoming filmmakers, and a workshop space for industry veterans to impart film education to the wider public. Matterden CFC now also offers an annual membership for film lovers, which covers all its Sunday film screenings along with special events in which filmmakers are invited for talks and discussions. For Mumbai’s cinephiles, it is a virtual ticket to 52 great cinema outings a year, and a community with a shared passion for films.

Matterden Matterden CFC, in Mumbai's Lower parel, is India's first international film centre. It aims to break the barriers of the conventional movie watching experience.