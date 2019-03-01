Vivek Shanbag is the author of eight works of fiction and two plays. His best-known novel is Ghachar Ghochar, which has been published in translation to worldwide acclaim.

The Burning Plain and Other Stories

Juan Rulfo

Translated from the Spanish by George D Schade

Pointing at the influence of Juan Rulfo’s fiction on Latin American literature, Gabriel Garcia Marquez had said that he could recite Rulfo’s short novel *Pedro Paramo* by heart. The only other book Rulfo published is this collection of wonderful short stories that reveal new layers with every read.

With Borges

Alberto Manguel

In Buenos Aires, 1964, a blind writer approaches a sixteen-year-old bookstore clerk asking if he would be interested in a part-time job reading aloud. The writer was Jorge Luis Borges, one of the finest literary minds, and the boy, Alberto Manguel who was later to become internationally acclaimed author. In this fascinating book Manguel narrates with great warmth the years he spent with Borges.

Today I Wrote Nothing

Daniil Kharms

Translated from the Russian by Matvei Yankelevich

Daniil Kharms, one of the avant garde early twentieth century Russian writers, was unknown to the English readers till recently. His ability to connect diverse experiences and ideas is amazing. Kharms, at the age of 37, died of starvation in state custody. These lines from Kharms’s diary are enough to entice readers to seek this book of selected writings. “I am interested only in nonsense; only in that which has no practical meaning. Life interests me only in its most absurd manifestations.”

My Years With Boss at Gemini Studios

Ashokmitran

Gemini Studios of Madras (Chennai) was the most influential film producing organisation of India in the middle of the twentieth century. Ashokmitran, one of the outstanding modern Tamil writers, spent several years working at Gemini studios. In this unusual book written about the entertainment world, Ashokmitran talks about his time with SS Vasan, founder of Gemini Studios. The short book of just 44 pages captures a slice of history of Indian film industry with subtle humour and compassion.

In Jail with Nazim Hikmet

Orhan Kemal

Translated from the Turkish by Bengisu Rona

Nazim Hikmet, Turkey’s famous poet and communist and Orhan Kemal, then a young aspiring poet and an admirer of Hikmet’s poetry, were kept in the same cell in Bursa prison in 1940. In this prison memoir, Orhan Kemal reminisces about the time he shared with the poet and describes how Hikmet inspired him to become one of Turkey’s most admired novelists.

