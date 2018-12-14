Coworking spaces solve a lot of the common problems associated with traditional workspaces. WeWork’s office spaces, come equipped with high-speed Internet, office supplies, printing nooks and phone booths, AV-enabled conference rooms and more.

They replicate traditional office quirks, too, but with a difference. Here, watercooler humour takes place at the pantries and lounges, which are always stocked with micro-roasted coffee, specialty teas and free beer on tap in the evenings. Every WeWork office space also has a dedicated team responsible for fostering an upbeat, connected environment through events that range from networking to wellness workshops. In addition, every member is connected to its global network of professionals via an app, helping to create connections regardless of geography.

With 13 locations across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR to choose from, WeWork office spaces cater to teams of all sizes. Freelancers can always be assured of a spot with hot desking. Those who prefer uniformity, plus start-ups and small agencies, can avail a dedicated desk at the same spot every day. Larger companies can opt for a private office at a WeWork building. These enclosed, lockable offices can accommodate teams of any size, and are fully furnished and customised as per the company’s needs. Even bigger enterprises can seek a custom buildout, in which WeWork brings its expertise in creating beautiful and ergonomic workspaces to design, build and manage a tailor-made layout. WeWork members also get access to office spaces across the globe to work out of during their business trips.

WeWork’s membership options are flexible and provide respite from the hassles of ownership. On top of it all, they work out to be more cost-effective than setting up and running of traditional offices. On average, WeWork’s model delivers a 25-50% reduction in annual operation costs for offices. The video below shows how.

What’s Included: All membership benefits of being a WeWork member

