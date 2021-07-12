Around the Web Euro 2020 final: How football fans tried to enter Wembley Stadium without tickets There were also reports of England fans attacking and racially abusing Italian supporters. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Security struggle to stop England fans without tickets storming the ticket entrances at Wembley 😳pic.twitter.com/KmbhhP5XRX— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 11, 2021 ENGLAND FANS ATTACKED ITALIAN FANS AT WEMBLEYEnglish fans could not digest the loss & they unnecessarily attacked the Italian fans outside the stadium. The English fans not only hit their Italian counterparts but there was a lot of racial abuse & stomping of the Italian flag. pic.twitter.com/SOjUJsBOkY— headline.kwt® (@HeadlineKwt) July 12, 2021 5 hours until kickoff and the England fans are already ready 😳(via @rubenmartinweb)pic.twitter.com/0MOeQoQOm8— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football fans Read Comments