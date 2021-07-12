Around the Web Euro 2020 final: How football fans tried to enter Wembley Stadium without tickets There were also reports of England fans attacking and racially abusing Italian supporters. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago Security struggle to stop England fans without tickets storming the ticket entrances at Wembley 😳pic.twitter.com/KmbhhP5XRX— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 11, 2021 ENGLAND FANS ATTACKED ITALIAN FANS AT WEMBLEYEnglish fans could not digest the loss & they unnecessarily attacked the Italian fans outside the stadium. The English fans not only hit their Italian counterparts but there was a lot of racial abuse & stomping of the Italian flag. pic.twitter.com/SOjUJsBOkY— headline.kwt® (@HeadlineKwt) July 12, 2021 5 hours until kickoff and the England fans are already ready 😳(via @rubenmartinweb)pic.twitter.com/0MOeQoQOm8— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football fans Read Comments