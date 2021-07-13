Around the Web Watch: Delayed monsoon arrives in Delhi, promptly causes waterlogging, traffic jams, chaos The capital has had its most delayed monsoon in the past 19 years. Scroll Staff An hour ago The long-delayed monsoon finally arrived in #Delhi today as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the national capital this morning leading to massive traffic jams. The city's adjoining areas like #Gurgaon and #Faridabad have also received rainfall. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/4yqzrY3jd9— Newshour Press (@Newshour_press) July 13, 2021 While a lot of people are enjoying #Delhi #rain from their homes and officesSpare a thought for these traffic policemen. Getting drenched for hours in this rain while trying to ensure that people reach their workplaces on time.@ndtv pic.twitter.com/PSFOF23ZMR— Sukirti Dwivedi (@SukirtiDwivedi) July 13, 2021 As rain lashes Delhi, @DelhiPolice Traffic personnel clad in raincoat managing traffic barefoot in front of Teen Murti Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/2lQPu15Suo— Piyush Mishra (@Piyush_mi) July 13, 2021 The wait is over. ☔#DelhiRains #Noida #DelhiNCR #DelhiRain #monsoon #Monsoon2021 pic.twitter.com/5sK1t9y0wk— Annu Kaushik (@AnnuKaushik253) July 13, 2021 One shower brings Delhi traffic to halt. Traffic at Delhi Cantt Flyover. Most traffic lights stop working. 🤷 #DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/AnMAueYkl7— Anuradha Shukla (@anu1122) July 13, 2021 #delhimonsoon Finally #Monsoon arrives in Delhi. #Rain lashes several part of #Delhi and #NCR pic.twitter.com/843SBmSh1E— Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) July 13, 2021 It's raining Finally here in Noida.. morning Visuals from your very own kitchen of paws.. food preparation is in full swing for stray dogs and other animals in need#LetsDoMore#FeedTheNeedy #DelhiRain #rains pic.twitter.com/GPWA77jwzN— Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) July 13, 2021 Also readDelhi gets relief as southwest monsoon brings rain to Capital Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Monsoon Rain