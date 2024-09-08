Reading
-
1
How silent reading communities in Srinagar are encouraging a newfound love for books and reading
-
2
‘Tanaav 2’ review: Truncated season leaves us hanging
-
3
September global nonfiction: Six new books revisit events that changed the course of global history
-
4
Why is Chirag Paswan keeping the BJP on the edge?
-
5
The British writer who found inspiration in India and the Great Game
-
6
Ramachandra Guha: On André Béteille’s 90th birthday, a tribute to the wisest man in India
-
7
How Gatoes navigated poor internet to pioneer food delivery across Kashmir
-
8
Why a professor from Belgium was branded ‘anti-India’ after Delhi lecture on 18th-century Dutch text
-
9
‘The Tales from Campus: A Misguide to College’: The first lessons on empathy for young adults
-
10
Makrand Mehta (1931-2024): Historian who studied a period of tumultuous change in Gujarat