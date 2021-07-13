Viral Video Caught on camera: When a fire tornado swept through parts of northern California The video was captured during the Tennant fire in northern California in June and released later by the authorities. Scroll Staff An hour ago WATCH: Fire tornado caught on camera in California. https://t.co/n43JQvGhRR pic.twitter.com/2AypiAoRUa— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) July 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire climate California Read Comments