Veer Vikram Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Katra, Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was filmed telling a local resident to swear that he voted for BJP in order to get electricity. The incident occurred at a tree plantation drive where the MLA was listing the development works undertaken by him in the area, The Indian Express reported.

Singh, also known as Prince, told a person to “either point to river Ganga, or swear on his son” and say that he voted for BJP if he wanted to get lights installed at his home. “If you expect something from a person, you have to give something to them in return,” the MLA said. He also complained that BJP did not receive enough votes from the village. “I have a list of voters from all booths. You cannot fool me, my father was an MLA for four terms, and now I am one.”

A video of Singh’s statement was widely circulated on social media.